The Dunwoody Planning Commission will consider at its Dec. 11 meeting mandating that developers seeking a rezoning or special land use permit be required to hold public meetings in public places, on weekdays and no earlier than 6 p.m.

The city’s current zoning code does not outline any kind of regulations on timing and location of the meetings. Developers are required to hold the meetings with surrounding property owners before submitting an application to the city for a SLUP or rezoning. A staff memo to the Planning Commission states the new mandates are to ensure maximum public input.