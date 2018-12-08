The Sandy Springs City Council approved another property purchase the Roswell Road sidewalk project at its Dec. 4 meeting.

The $171,800 purchase bought the city 768 square feet of right of way and 633 square feet for temporary construction easement outside Chastain Cleaners at 4980 Roswell Road at the intersection with Belle Isle Road.

Most of the money, $109,772, pays for damages for the business’ loss of parking, the legislation.

The project is the third phase of sidewalk improvements the city has built out using federal funds from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program.