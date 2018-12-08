An online survey is letting residents help to set priorities on city-funded transportation projects amid funding shortfalls that are threatening some prominent Buckhead programs.

The problem is unexpected shortfalls of roughly $410 million in the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST programs. Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail could lose roughly $11.7 million in direct and interconnected funding, according to Livable Buckhead, the group overseeing the project. And the Buckhead Community Improvement Districts says it could lose $12.8 million in direct and indirect funding for three projects: widening Piedmont Road between Peachtree and Lenox roads; turning the Phipps Boulevard/Wieuca Road intersection into a roundabout; and studying improvements for the intersection of Roswell, Piedmont and Habersham roads.

The city is now going through a process of prioritizing projects in both programs to see what continues to get funding and what might be reduced or eliminated.

The online survey runs through Dec. 31. To take the survey, click here.