The new Brookhaven public safety building to be built behind Northeast Plaza overlooking the Peachtree Creek Greenway includes outside patio areas and walls covered in glass windows. The building will house the police department and municipal court facilities and include public restrooms and a community meeting space.

The preliminary designs of the two-story and nearly 34,000 square foot building were presented to the City Council during its Nov. 27 work session by representatives from Rosser International Inc. The city awarded Rosser an $800,000 contract for architecture and engineering of the new facility. More design and engineering is needed, according to Rosser.

Because Georgia Power easements and power lines stretch along the approximate four acres where the building will be constructed, more work is necessary to determine the grading of the new building. Most of the parking for the building will be located under the power lines. The site is near where a signature trailhead on Briarhead Road is to be located. There will be a connection from the Greenway to the building, but that design is still being worked out.

The lower level will include an area for inmate intake and evidence storage. A separate area on the lower level includes a public restroom for those coming off the Greenway and a community room. The public will only be able to access the restroom and community room through the front door of the building.

The main level will include the atrium lobby, offices for police administrators, a workout room and training area, the courtroom and judges’ chambers.

City Manager Christian Sigman said the building could also serve as a “back up” for City Hall. No date for a groundbreaking has been set. Early talks were to complete construction in 2020.

The City Council voted in May to locate the new facility on the 19-acre tract of land off Briarwood Road. The city purchased the property for the Greenway trailhead for $2 million after failing to acquire it through eminent domain.

Total cost for the new building is estimated at $12 million and will be used with special local option sales tax money. The City Council voted in May to issue general obligation bonds against the SPLOST money to pay for construction. The city expects to bring in $47 million over six years through the SPLOST.