The Dunwoody City Council is slated to vote Dec. 10 on a contract to design the second phase of the Ashford-Dunwoody commuter trail. Money to pay for the design would come from the new revenue being collected after the city last year approved raising its hotel-motel tax.

City staff is recommending the council approve a $410,000 contract to Wolverton and Associates. The item is listed on the council’s consent agenda, which typically means there is no discussion of the item.

The city raised its hotel-motel tax last year to generate revenue to fund trail connectivity within Perimeter Center. Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a memo to the mayor and City Council there is currently $700,000 in hotel-motel taxes in the bank.

The Ashford-Dunwoody commuter trail proposes to develop separated pedestrian and bicycle facilities along the west side Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center West and in front of Perimeter Mall.

The trail is part of the 2014 Perimeter Community Improvement Districts commuter trail systems master plan “to identify opportunities to increase transportation options by improving bicycle and pedestrian access to the stations [MARTA] and generally increase mobility for non-motorized users within Peirmeter as well,” according to the memo from Smith.

Design for the first phase of the Ashford-Dunwoody commuter trail can be viewed by clicking here.