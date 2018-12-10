A new website portal allows residents to see how Brookhaven city officials are spending tax dollars.

The Brookhaven Citizen Transparency portal is located on the city’s Finance homepage at www.brookhavenga.gov/finance/page/citizen-transparency.

Members of the public can access records including vendor payments, total expenditures and other transactions of the city’s nearly $50 million budget. Department budgets and capital improvement project spending are also included.

“This new site was created to bring visibility, openness and accountability to our daily operation,” City Manager Christian Sigman said in a press release. “Like an open checkbook, it will allow residents to view, filter and analyze operational expenses and financial data for the city. As a result, we hope this will strengthen the communication between local government and the Brookhaven community.”

The city of Atlanta in September launched its own “open checkbook” website which aims to show government spending in easy-to-understand detail. The site is available at checkbook.atlantaga.gov.