All public schools and some government offices in Reporter Newspapers communities have announced they will delay opening by two hours on Dec. 11 after the National Weather Service warned of possible black ice.

Atlanta, DeKalb County and Fulton County public schools will start two hours late and dismiss at the usual time.

The city of Atlanta, city of Dunwoody and state government offices will open at 10 a.m.

DeKalb and Fulton counties are included the NWS warning.

“The National Weather Service has warned that counties basically north of I-20 may have black ice on roads as temperatures drop below freezing overnight,” a press release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office said.

This article has been updated with additional closures.