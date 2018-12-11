Several local public schools “beat the odds,” according to a state performance data.

The “Beats the Odds” analysis measures schools against others with similar backgrounds to see whether they performed better than statistically expected on the state’s main performance measure, the College and Career Ready Performance Index, according to a Fulton Schools release.

Where the school is expected to fall on the CCRPI, which was revamped this year and is incomparable to previous years, is measured by the school’s size, level and student demographics like race and poverty, the release said.

In Sandy Springs, Lake Forest Elementary School, Sandy Springs Charter Middle School and North Springs Charter High School “beat the odds,” according to a Fulton Schools press release. Sandy Springs’ Woodland Elementary School was also recognized as among the state’s top-performing Title I schools, a federal program that provides additional funding to schools serving low-income areas and are at risk for not meeting the state’s performance standards.

In Brookhaven, Ashford Park Elementary School and Montclair Elementary School were recognized. In Dunwoody, the schools were Chestnut Charter Elementary and Dunwoody Elementary, according to a DeKalb Schools release.

In Buckhead, they were Morris Brandon Elementary School, Sarah Smith Elementary School, Sutton Middle School and Warren T. Jackson Elementary School, the Atlanta Public Schools’ website said.