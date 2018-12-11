Two more suspects in a Nov. 30 double shooting that left one person dead have been arrested and charged with murder, according to Brookhaven Police.

Stephen Dominique McAllister, 24, and Quintez Martavious Griffin, 31, both of Atlanta, were taken into custody with the assistance of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according to a Dec. 11 press release.

McAllister and Griffin are charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A third suspect, Pierre Gregory Singletary, 34, turned himself in to Brookhaven Police on Dec. 6. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

All suspects are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

The shooting happened Nov. 30 at the Mille at Brookhaven Apartments on Barone Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Killed in the shooting was Carthel Johnson, 25, of Covington. Injured in the shooting was Roderick Francois, 34, of Jonesboro.

Investigators believe the two victims went to Singletary’s apartment. A police report stated Francois told police he and Johnson went to the apartment to buy marijuana when they were shot at by unknown men who tried to rob them.

Police said their investigation shows that McAllister and Griffin went to Singletary’s the apartment for the purpose of robbing Singletary. During that robbery, investigators believe that McAllister shot both victims, killing one. The victims later drove to a nearby Waffle House where they called 911.