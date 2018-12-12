The “buc” shuttle that serves Buckhead business district commuters could become on-demand “microtransit” in a kind of van-meets-Uber approach, according to a consultant studying the service’s future.

Operated under the supervision of Livable Buckhead since 2003, the shuttle is currently a small bus that provides commuter service to MARTA stations on two routes: Buckhead Station to Piedmont Center, and Lenox Station to Lenox Park. Its service has been cut back in recent years and consultant Joel Mann is now reviewing options for its future.

At the Nov. 28 meeting of the Buckhead Community Improvement District board, Mann previewed the status of his ongoing study. It’s leaning towards fare-free, subsidized “microtransit” serving a zone rather than a route. Riders would use some type of app to call for the service. Such vehicles are in service in such cities as Tampa, Fla., he said, though not operating at commuter-service scale.

A big question is who the future shuttle is intended to serve, he said: commuters going to transit stations; home-to-office commuters; general neighborhood connections; or any combo of the three.