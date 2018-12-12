Developers seeking a rezoning from Dunwoody may soon have to follow stricter guidelines when giving notice to the public about proposed projects.

The Planning Commission voted Dec. 11 to recommend amending the city’s zoning code to require applicants to send a notice of their public meeting to the city planner at Dunwoody City Hall. The meetings must also be held weekdays between Monday and Friday or between noon and 4 p.m. on weekends, according to the proposed amendment. All meetings must be held at a public location.

The zoning code already requires developers to hold public meetings on a proposed project. They are also required to notify property owners within 1,000 feet of the proposed project by mail at least 20 days before the required public meeting. The meetings are intended to inform residents of potential future developments and resolve issues before a formal hearing before city officials.

The recommendation goes to the City Council for final say.