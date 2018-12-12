The Sandy Springs Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Abernathy and Roswell roads has been sold, but no immediate redevelopment is planned, the new owner said.

FCA Partners, a North Carolina-based company, announced it has bought the property, located at 6690 Roswell Road, Dec. 11. Built in 1989 and renovated in 2011, the shopping center is anchored by an L.A. Fitness. Other tenants include Nori Nori, Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Savvy Cellars and a satellite campus of Georgia Gwinnett College, according to a press release.

The 133,000-square-foot center is at 93 percent capacity, and FCA plans to fill the vacancies with “services and food tenants,” Albert Lindemann, the managing partner, said through a spokesperson.

“This area is so well-established that we believe it will only get better with increasing density in Sandy Springs and continued employment growth in Central Perimeter,” Lindemann said in the release.

There are “no plans for redevelopment at this point,” Lindemann said.

Sandy Springs Crossing was last sold by Coro Realty in 2015 to RCG Ventures for $23.4 million, according to Fulton County property records.

Two other Roswell Road shopping centers, The Exchange at Hammond and Parkside Shopping Center, were sold earlier this year.