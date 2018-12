Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host his final town hall of the year on Thursday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

And City Councilmember Linley Jones is hosting her holiday “Coffee with a Councilwoman” on Monday, Dec. 17, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The town hall will include an open forum question and answer session with the mayor and other city department managers.

Jones will listen and discuss city issues with residents and also provide holiday treats.