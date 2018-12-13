Two local schools and the DeKalb district recently received funding to support their math, science and arts, or STEAM, programs.

STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, programs are continuing to grow in schools. The Davis Academy in Sandy Springs, Atlanta Girls’ School in Buckhead and the DeKalb County School District recently announced they received grants to support these programs

Atlanta Girls’ School said it will use its $600,000 grant from the local Goizueta Foundation to establish a new faculty training institute that will also be open to public school teachers, it said in a Dec. 4 press release. The grant will support STEAM programs for the next three years, the school said.

DeKalb Schools announced Dec. 4 it has received $40,000 from the Bosch Community Fund, a national foundation, to support STEAM activities across the district.

The Davis Academy announced Dec. 6 that it is one of 250 school and public libraries around the country to receive $500 in “microfunding” from Libraries Ready to Code, an initiative of the American Library Association sponsored by Google. The elementary school said it will use the grant to introduce students to coding.