Students from Sandy Springs’ Ridgeview Charter School will perform in a free concert before the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s holiday show Dec. 16.

Chamber orchestra students at the middle school will perform a selection of holiday and classical songs at 2:15 p.m. for free, prior to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s 3 p.m. concert, which requires tickets, according to Fulton County School District announcement.

The students will perform in the lobby of the Atlanta Symphony Hall at the Woodruff Arts Center, located at 1280 Peachtree Street, the announcement said.

Ridgeview’s orchestra director, Jessie Dixon, is an alumna of the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra and was invited to conduct the students at the venue, the announcement said.