The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Dec. 18-19: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 21-22: Westbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 14-15: Southbound between Pitts Road and Spalding Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 15-16: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 17-20: Southbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closure

Dec. 14-17: Northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Dec. 14, 9 a.m., through Dec. 17, 5 p.m.: Northbound at I-285, two right lanes.

Dec. 17-21: Southbound between Glenforest Drive and I-285, one right lane and one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 16-17: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 16-17: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dec. 16-17: Westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 17-21: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 17-21: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lake Forrest Drive lane closure

Dec. 18: Southbound at I-285, one lane, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

Dec. 22-23: Eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Dec. 17-21: Eastbound onto Barfield Road, one right-turn lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 17-21, Lake Forrest Drive between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Dec. 18 and 21, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.