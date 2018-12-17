An off-duty Brookhaven Police officer nabbed a suspect over the weekend for allegedly stealing packages from residents’ front porches. The packages, including Christmas presents, were returned to their owners, according to city officials.

Sgt. Charles McCoy was driving home about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, after his shift when he saw a person running from a house’s front porch with a package off Coosawatee Drive near Cartecay Drive. The suspect then tried to drive away, but McCoy pulled him over. Police said the suspect, Isaiah Gresham of Marietta, had a pile of open packages in the back seat of his vehicle.

Additional officers were called in who conducted a quick neighborhood canvas to identify the owners of the merchandise found in Gresham’s vehicle, according to a press release. Several residents were located and were able to get their packages back from police.

“Thanks to Sgt. McCoy’s awareness and quick action, along with the other officers who responded in support, we were able to get another criminal off the streets and prevent several Christmas holidays from being ruined by thieves,” said Police Chief Gary Yandura in the press release. “It’s also a reminder that everyone is vulnerable to thefts this time of year, so be alert, take precautions, and if you see something, say something.”

Gresham faces charges of theft, loitering and prowling, and driving on a suspended license.

Brookhaven Police recently released tips to prevent packages from being stolen from porches, a crime that increases during the holiday season.