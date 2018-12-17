A groundbreaking for additions and renovations to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park years in the making, including two sports fields and a band shell, is slated to take place next March. And if all goes according to plan, construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

That was the news the City Council received Dec. 10 after awarding a $6.8 million construction contract to Reeves Young. The council also voted to pay approximately $790,000 in other costs, including slightly more than $540,000 for architecture and engineering, $51,000 in testing and permit costs, nearly $98,000 in contingency costs and approximately $92,000 for furniture and equipment.

The total cost for the project is $7.58 million. City Manager Eric Linton said the city has that amount set aside in the 2018 budget. This is the city’s largest project in its 10-year history, he added.

“This is something the citizens have waited a long time for,” Linton said.

The Brook Run Park master plan process began in January 2017. After community input, the final design includes: two multiuse athletic fields with artificial turf at the back of the park along with restrooms and a concession stand and more parking; a band shell, amphitheater and new picnic pavilion in the great lawn area; and a new entrance on Barclay Drive.

Eric Johnson of Comprehensive Management Services, who is overseeing the Brook Run Park project, said nailing down the numbers before the end of the year protects against cost increases expected in the new year.

Johnson also said the city will save money by paying to do all the construction at one time rather than “piecemeal.”

A question was raised about the percentage of green space at Brook Run Park. The entire park is 102 acres. When DeKalb County deeded the park to Dunwoody, a restriction was included that mandated at least 70 percent of the park remain open green space.

Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said after construction is complete, Brook Run Park will still have 78.4 percent green space.

Councilmember Tom Lambert expressed confusion on what exactly was being voted on at the Dec. 10 meeting. He said site plans and numbers presented at the council meeting appeared different than what had been previously discussed.

“Are we getting everything we talked about or are we just getting the number down to what we need?” Lambert asked. “Have we cut corners to make a budget?”

Johnson said no corners were cut and that the city was getting everything as had been discussed in previous meetings, including the size of the restrooms and concession area.

“We have been talking about this for a long time and I know the community is excited to see it happen,” Councilmember Terry Nall said.