A funeral service for the DeKalb County Police officer killed last week in the line of duty will be held Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody. City officials are asking residents plan ahead because there will be heavy traffic delays in the areas near the church before and after the ceremony.

Officer Edgar Flores, 24, was killed Dec. 13 during a traffic stop on Candler Road near I-20. The suspect was later killed after opening fire on other officers, including shooting a police canine. Flores had been with DeKalb Police for 18 months.

A DeKalb County public safety procession from public safety headquarters on Memorial Drive to the church will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The funeral is open to the public. Seating is limited at the church. An overflow location at Georgia State University auditorium, 2101 Womack Road in Dunwoody is also is available for the public.

The event will be broadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 23 for residents living in DeKalb County and livestreamed at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dctv.

The funeral procession is expected to leave All Saints in Dunwoody between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The procession will make a left from All Saints Catholic Church, going southwest on Mount Vernon Road toward Tilly Mill Road. It will then turn left onto Tilly Mill Road and turn right onto N. Peachtree Road. It with then merge onto I-285 E/GA-407 E via the ramp on the left. Motorists are asked to not park along the route.

A second funeral will be held for Flores on Dec. 19 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.