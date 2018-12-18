The city’s first “Create Dunwoody Arts and Culture Master Plan” completed with consultant CivicMoxie has been adopted and will serve as a guide for city officials as they move forward in prioritizing arts and culture in the city’s overall mission.

A top priority recommended in the plan is to determine where to locate organizations currently crowded into the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center, including the Spruill Center for the Arts, the Stage Door Players and the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild.

The master plan recommends the city make a decision within six months on the organizations at the Cultural Arts Center. If the city chooses to make no decision, Spruill most likely will partially or totally move from the Cultural Arts Center to elsewhere in Dunwoody or to a nearby city that offers them space, according to the priority list included in the master plan.

Stage Door Players might take over their space or may relocate as well, according to the plan.

The city could decide to keep all of the organizations on site and support expansion of the building or decide to keep some organizations there and put others at the former Austin Elementary School when it is deeded over to the city after the new school opens in 2020.

Assistant City Manager Jessica Guinn told the council at its Dec. 10 meeting that recommendations included in the master plan, such as creating an arts advisory council and coming up with a plan on how to best use the city’s buildings and facilities for arts and culture programming, will likely be discussed at the council’s annual retreat in February.