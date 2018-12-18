The recent spate of threats against Dunwoody schools will be discussed at a Dec. 20 community meeting beginning at 6 p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Dunwoody Police posted notice of the meeting on Dec. 20 via social media.

“The Dunwoody Police Department in cooperation with the DeKalb County School District Police and the DeKalb County School District will host a community meeting with parents and other interested individuals in the recent threats called into many of the schools located in Dunwoody,” the notice states.

Presentations will be given and there will be time for a question-and-answer session, according to Dunwoody Police.

Dunwoody Elementary School was briefly locked down Nov. 14 due to a threat that turned out to be a hoax sent from an internet address in the U.K., according to police.

A month later, on Dec. 13, someone called in a bomb threat to Dunwoody Elementary, forcing the evacuation of the school. Threats that day were also made against Dunwoody High School, Vanderlyn Elementary and Chesnut Elementary schools in Dunwoody, and Montgomery Elementary School in Brookhaven, according to DeKalb Schools officials.

None of the threats were deemed credible, according to police.