The Publix at Sandy Springs’ Prado Shopping Center has announced it will close Dec. 29. The grocery store at 5630 Roswell Road had been “underperforming,” Publix said.

“After nine years at the Prado Shopping Center, Publix has decided to close this location because it has been underperforming for some time,” said Brenda Reid, a spokesperson at Publix’s Georgia office, in an email.

The store is set to close Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. All employees have been offered other positions in the metro Atlanta area and no one has lost their job, Reid said.

Publix was one of the anchor tenants at The Prado Shopping Center located at 5600 Roswell Road. Other businesses there include Target, Taco Mac, Five Season’s Brewing Company and Starbucks.

Sandy Springs has several other Publix stores on Hammond Drive, Abernathy Road, Powers Ferry Road and one nearby on Roswell Road in Buckhead.