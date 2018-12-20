Gunfire has damaged a Buckhead house — allegedly during a rap video shoot’s Airbnb rental — whose owner has long battled the city over short-term rental complaints over another mansion in the neighborhood.

The Dec. 12 shooting at 550 Chateaugay Lane, a cul-de-sac off Loridans Drive, damaged the house, but had no reports of injuries, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police responded to reports of gunfire and vehicles fleeing the house.

“As I walked up to the front door, I saw that the front dining room windows had been shot up and the front door also had a bullet hole in it,” said a police officer in the incident report.

An email from the North Buckhead Civic Association quotes Maj. Barry Shaw, the commander of the APD’s Buckhead-area Zone 2 precinct, as saying, “It was an Airbnb that was filming a rap video there.”

The owner is Paul McPherson, according to the police and Fulton County property records, who also owns a mansion at 4205 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road that has been ordered by the city to halt Airbnb rentals after a string of noise complaints. Those complaints got media attention in 2016 when the Peachtree-Dunwoody mansion was rented out for a hip hop concert at which social media posts showed one guest flashing a pistol.

McPherson did not immediately respond to a phone call and text about the Chateaugay shooting. The police report says “he stated that he was flying in from New York this morning and has security footage of people at the house, will provide if needed.”

McPherson told the Reporter in 2016 that he also rents the Chateaugay property on Airbnb. The house did not appear to be listed on that short-term rental service as of Dec. 20, though it appears to be the property listed as “Tranquil Buckhead Retreat” on some short-term rental sites.

The city says that McPherson’s short-term rentals of the Peachtree-Dunwoody mansion violate the zoning code and have repeatedly ordered him to cease and desist, but it is unclear whether any enforcement has happened. Last year, the Reporter found the property listed on Airbnb under three different names, none of them McPherson’s.

McPherson previously said he believes that short-term rental is lawful and claimed the complaints were motivated by racism from his neighbors. He also said that he spends much of his time in New York or out of the country, but has a local property manager for his Airbnb properties.

“My house is not the problem. My ethnicity is a problem,” McPherson told the Reporter last year about the Peachtree-Dunwoody mansion.

As for the 2016 concert where the guest allegedly flashed a pistol, McPherson said at the time that he was “horrified” by the event and that the concert promoters had “slipped through the net” of his careful guest-vetting process by trickery. He said they fooled his local agent by showing up in a suit and claiming to be seeking a rental for an “elderly aunt” in town for a “family tragedy.”