Here are the top 10 Brookhaven stories of 2018 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. New Cross Keys High to be built at former Briarcliff High site

2. Brookhaven Innovation Academy gets failing grades in state review

3. Stormy Daniels bringing strip club tour to Pink Pony

4. DeKalb State Judge Mike Jacobs of Brookhaven comes out as bisexual

5. Police release video footage of person possibly tied to shooting at Capital City Club

6. Toll Brothers breaks ground on 348-apartment complex in Brookhaven

7. Brookhaven target of federal lawsuit alleging discrimination against Buford Highway nightclubs

8. Brookhaven apartments eyed for new high school, city official says

9. DeKalb County July 24 runoff sample ballots available

10. Brookhaven parks bond opposed by group that helped create it

