Here are the top 10 Buckhead stories of 2018 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.
1. Atlanta is under boil-water advisory, water use restriction
2. At Buckhead party mansion meeting, a surprise pledge to end events
3. Salesforce to add 600 jobs and its name to Buckhead tower
4. Police release video footage of person possibly tied to shooting at Capital City Club
5. Fulton judge candidates claim differences, answer hypothetical questions, at forum
6. Activists criticize Buckhead white nationalist; civic group debates response
7. In Fulton property tax self-help meeting, officials say: ‘Appeal!’
8. Atlanta asks residents to prepare for potential water outage
9. Police investigating shooting of wedding guest at Brookhaven’s Capital City Club
10. Fulton Superior Court judge race heads to runoff