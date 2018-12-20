Here are the top 10 Dunwoody stories of 2018 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. Surprise Cox announcement means AJC stays in Dunwoody, but paper’s fate unclear

2. Residents, officials face crossroads over Dunwoody Village Overlay design

3. Bowhunting in the ’burbs: Backyard deer-stalking draws fans and foes

4. Dunwoody questions I-285/Ga. 400 toll lanes plan

5. DeKalb County July 24 runoff sample ballots available

6. After eight O.D.s and a prison scare, a Dunwoody resident helps others on the road to getting clean

Chris Zollman visits a sober living residence he operates in Chamblee. (Max Blau)

7. Where the Dunwoody Village style began: A 1968 gas station

8. I-285 toll lanes could harm Georgetown, says Dunwoody council member

9. Democrat Harrell appears to oust Millar in local Senate race; other results

Sally Harrell

10. 16-story office tower breaks ground in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center

