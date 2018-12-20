Here are the top 10 Sandy Springs stories of 2018 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. New highway toll lanes could have major neighborhood impacts

2. Mercedes-Benz headquarters opens with praise from governor, mayors

3. Sandy Springs Stein Mart to close, says shopping center redevelopment is coming

4. New Sandy Springs cut-through road may now target home, garden

5. Women charged with running prostitution business inside Sandy Springs apartment

6. Antico Pizza aims to open Sandy Springs location, developer says

7. Sandy Springs wins state Supreme Court case against strip club

8. Grocery-anchored Sandy Springs project could replace apartments, displace historic cemetery

9. Sandy Springs strip clubs close following court hearing

10. Northside-Gwinnett hospitals merger still unfinished after state’s OK

