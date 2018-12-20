A woman has pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges in a large Dunwoody prostitution ring case that netted more than 50 arrests last year.

Darliene Crenshaw pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to one count of violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in DeKalb Superior Court, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

She was sentenced by Judge Gail Flake to 20 years with three years to serve behind bars and the remaining time on probation. As part of her plea agreement, Crenshaw must pay a fine of $5,000 and perform 200 hours of community service, said a spokesperson with the DA’s office.

Crenshaw was ordered to turn herself in to the DeKalb County Jail on Jan. 6, 2019.

Crenshaw and her husband, Sam Crenshaw, both of Marietta, and more than 50 other people were arrested in January 2017.

Dunwoody Police said they received an anonymous tip in 2016 from a concerned resident about a commercial sex organization based in Dunwoody. This tip led to a months-long investigation, which resulted in the identification of two organizations, Atlanta Gold Club Escorts and Lipstick and Shoes Escorts.

One of the escort services was operating out of an apartment complex across the street from the former Dunwoody City Hall and the Police Department at 41 Perimeter Center East. The other alleged escort service was operating out of another Dunwoody apartment complex, according to police.

In June, Judge Flake tossed out undercover surveillance footage used by Dunwoody Police to arrest and charge the dozens of suspects. Flake ruled the police illegally obtained the video footage of men and women having sex after secretly installing several cameras in a private apartment in 2016.