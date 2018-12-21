A weeks-long investigation into the alleged sale of methamphetamine from a Brookhaven residence has netted four arrests, according to police.

Brookhaven Police and North Metro SWAT raided a house at 1072 Hedge Rose Court early Dec. 20 after obtaining a search warrant to search for drugs, police said. Hedge Rose Court borders the Pine Hills neighborhood that straddles Buckhead and Brookhaven.

Those arrested: Maggie Erin Marshall, 30, charged with destruction of evidence, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, second degree forgery; James Michael B. Mitchell, 34, charged with conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, forgery second degree; Joshua Bishop, charged with possession of methamphetamine; and Haywood Robin Hendrix, 48, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Major Brandon Gurley said Marshall, Mitchell and Bishop were detained Dec. 20 and taken to Brookhaven Police headquarters where they were were later charged.

“We had a narcotics search warrant … and based on the information we had, North Metro SWAT was asked to secure the scene,” he said.

When officers knocked on the front door and announced who they were, nobody answered, Gurley said. Officers used a loudspeaker to announce their presence and to be allowed to enter, but again nobody responded.

Gurley said officers could hear and see people inside for officers then broke the door and forcefully entered the house. Hendrix, identified as the homeowner was not at the scene at the raid, but the three others taken into custody were known to regularly visit the house, Gurley said. Hendrix was later arrested.

Detectives seized an unknown amount of meth and drug paraphernalia from the house. The four suspects are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.