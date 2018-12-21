A paraprofessional at Sandy Springs’ Woodland Elementary School was arrested on child pornography charges Dec. 20 in Polk County. He was immediately fired, according to Fulton County Schools, which says there are no reports of Woodland students being victims.

The Woodland employee was Adam Nesbitt, 40, of Rockmart, according to the Polk County Police Department.

Police say Nesbitt and a Cedartown man were arrested following a child pornography possession and distribution investigation. The investigation involved the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the police departments of Sandy Springs, Polk County, Floyd County and Rockmart.

“We are working with Polk County and Sandy Springs Police to understand the nature of these charges,” Fulton County Schools said in a written statement. “Currently, we are not aware of any allegations involving our students.”

The Fulton school system is currently on winter break. When students return, the statement said, “School counselors will be available at the campus for students, parents and staff, to discuss any concerns they may have regarding this incident when we return from the break.”

Woodland parents were notified about the arrest and will be kept informed, and the Fulton Schools police department is cooperating with investigators, the statement said.