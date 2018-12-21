Residents can weigh in on possible improvements to one of Buckhead’s worst intersections – Roswell, Piedmont and Habersham roads – via a new online survey.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District and consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates are conducting the 10-month study, which kicked off with a Nov. 14 public meeting. The BCID has said the study will look at both the roadways and “regional transportation” after several residents at the meeting said Cobb County commuter traffic is an underlying issue.

The BCID has said that the study could be threatened by shortfalls in city funding that are affecting a variety of transportation projects.

To take the survey, click here.