From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
4100 block of Gables Drive — On Dec. 1, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, parts from a vehicle were stolen.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, two no-forced-entry burglaries to a residence were reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, at midnight, a theft was reported from a building.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a theft was reported.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a robbery involving a gun was reported at a business.
2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a snatching incident occurred.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, at noon, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving.
Assault
1200 block of Converse Drive — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, at night, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 3, in the evening, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon,a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
2200 block of Gables Drive — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.
Arrests
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal damage in the second degree.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1000 block of Garden View Drive — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield when turning.
1100 block of Windsor Parkway — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a man and woman were arrested on manufacturing, selling, and distributing drug charges.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 3, t night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of drug possession.
1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of drugs.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6 at night, a wanted person was arrested.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a wanted person was arrested.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a wanted person was arrested.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8 at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 8 at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
Other incidents
3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, at midnight, officers responded to a suicide threat.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident occured.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, officers responded to a call about harassing communications.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident occured.
2500 block of Skyland Trail — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a stolen vehicle was recovered.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a stolen vehicle was recovered.