From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

4100 block of Gables Drive — On Dec. 1, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, parts from a vehicle were stolen.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, two no-forced-entry burglaries to a residence were reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, at midnight, a theft was reported from a building.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a theft was reported.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a robbery involving a gun was reported at a business.

2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a snatching incident occurred.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, at noon, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving.

Assault

1200 block of Converse Drive — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, at night, an aggravated assault involving cutting was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 3, in the evening, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon,a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

2200 block of Gables Drive — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal damage in the second degree.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1000 block of Garden View Drive — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield when turning.

1100 block of Windsor Parkway — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a man and woman were arrested on manufacturing, selling, and distributing drug charges.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 3, t night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of drug possession.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of drugs.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6 at night, a wanted person was arrested.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a wanted person was arrested.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a wanted person was arrested.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8 at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 8 at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Other incidents

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, at midnight, officers responded to a suicide threat.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident occured.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, officers responded to a call about harassing communications.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident occured.

2500 block of Skyland Trail — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a stolen vehicle was recovered.