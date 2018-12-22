From Dunwoody Police reports dated Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4600 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the morning, a larceny incident was reported.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from two cars.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

4600 block of Ridgeview Road — On Dec. 1, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the evening, two people reported items missing from their car.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 1, in the evening, two people reported items missing from their car.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

200 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a forced entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a theft was reported. Later, another incident was reported on the same block.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 2, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 2, in the evening, items were reported missing from acar.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, at night, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, at noon, a man was arrested on a larceny charge.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, two women and a man were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 3, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

8100 block of Peachford Circle — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, a man was arrested on a larceny charge.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, throughout the afternoon and evening, six people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2200 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Dec. 4, at night, a vehicle was reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on a larceny charge.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 6, in the morning and afternoon, shoplifting incidents were reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 6, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

2100 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

5100 block of Mill Trace Drive — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.

Arrests

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Dec. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Meadow Lane — On Dec. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Dec. 5, in the morning, two people were arrested and accused of failing to follow traffic control devices.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road —On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to properly register her car.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of following too close.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of filing a report with false information.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 8, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4700 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Dec. 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without taillights.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 8, at night, a wanted person was located.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other incidents

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, an incident involving a driver without insurance was cited.

I-285 EB/Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a stolen car was recovered.