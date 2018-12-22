From Dunwoody Police reports dated Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.
4600 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the morning, a larceny incident was reported.
2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from two cars.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.
4600 block of Ridgeview Road — On Dec. 1, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the evening, two people reported items missing from their car.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 1, in the evening, two people reported items missing from their car.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 1, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.
200 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a forced entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a theft was reported. Later, another incident was reported on the same block.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 2, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 2, in the evening, items were reported missing from acar.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, at night, a larceny was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, at noon, a man was arrested on a larceny charge.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, two women and a man were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 3, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
8100 block of Peachford Circle — On Dec. 3, at night, items were reported missing from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, a man was arrested on a larceny charge.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, throughout the afternoon and evening, six people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.
2200 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Dec. 4, at night, a vehicle was reported stolen.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on a larceny charge.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 6, in the morning and afternoon, shoplifting incidents were reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 6, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Assault
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.
2100 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.
4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.
5100 block of Mill Trace Drive — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.
Arrests
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Dec. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Meadow Lane — On Dec. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Dec. 5, in the morning, two people were arrested and accused of failing to follow traffic control devices.
I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road —On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to properly register her car.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of following too close.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of filing a report with false information.
4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 8, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4700 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Dec. 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without taillights.
2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 8, at night, a wanted person was located.
4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Other incidents
5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, an incident involving a driver without insurance was cited.
I-285 EB/Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a stolen car was recovered.