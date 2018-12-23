The combination of prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetic opioids is killing people around the nation, including within Reporter Newspapers communities. In 2018, the Reporter covered the local impacts through the exclusive four-part series “Coping with a Crisis: Opioid Addiction in the Suburbs” by veteran journalist Max Blau, as well as related stories and the debut of our “Reporter Extra” podcast. The following is a recap of key stories in “Coping with a Crisis”; click the headline to read the story.
About The Author
Related Posts
Sandy Springs, Dunwoody begin alarm registrations
August 1, 2013
Light Up Brookhaven is tonight!
December 11, 2014
City budget is balanced; now, what comes next?
July 11, 2008
Sandy Springs Councilman Gabriel Sterling holds town hall
August 6, 2011
Recent Posts
-
-
-
-
Dunwoody Police crime reports, Dec. 1-9Dec 22, 2018 | Dunwoody Reporter, Public Safety
-
Out & About
The Reporter Newspapers welcomes listings, from nonprofit organizations only, for events occurring within the borders of Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody or Sandy Springs. Click to add an event.