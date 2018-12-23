The combination of prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetic opioids is killing people around the nation, including within Reporter Newspapers communities. In 2018, the Reporter covered the local impacts through the exclusive four-part series “Coping with a Crisis: Opioid Addiction in the Suburbs” by veteran journalist Max Blau, as well as related stories and the debut of our “Reporter Extra” podcast. The following is a recap of key stories in “Coping with a Crisis”; click the headline to read the story.

Life after death: Families turn obituaries into protests against the stigma of addiction

After eight O.D.s and a prison scare, a Dunwoody resident helps others on the road to getting clean

How a suburban mother started peddling fentanyl and became the target of federal prosecutors

Opioid ODs are deadlier than mass shootings, but some high schools don’t stock the antidote

Commentary: A doctor’s overview of the opioid crisis

Community Survey: The opioid epidemic’s personal costs

For local police, free overdose antidotes came with a price: looming expiration dates

