Pickup for DeKalb County residential garbage, recyclables and yard trimmings are on a revised schedule due to the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Monday, Dec, 24 – Normal collection day.

Tuesday, Dec. 25– No collection service.

Wednesday, Dec. 26 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Dec. 25, will be serviced on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Thursday, Dec. 27 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Dec. 26, will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 27.

Friday, Dec. 28 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Dec. 27, will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 28.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 26, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.