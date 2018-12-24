Students at DeKalb County public schools can continue to receive lunch and breakfast over winter break at Woodward Elementary in Brookhaven.

Free, daily hot lunch, on-the-go breakfast and snack services will be provided at Woodward Elementary on Dec. 26, 27, 28 and 31 and Jan. 2 and 3, according to the school district.

The service is also being provided at Stone Mountain Elementary, the district said in a press release.

In addition, families can take part in nutrition education training, interactive activities, a backpack giveaway, and free vision screening, according to the release.

The vision screenings will take place in Brookhaven Jan. 3 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Woodward Elementary.

On Dec. 28, at both schools, backpacks with nonperishable food items will be provided to students.

“When we talk about ‘wrap-around’ services at DeKalb County School District, we are talking about providing opportunities for success by any means necessary,” said Superintendent/CEO Dr. R. Stephen Green in the release. “Thanks to our School Nutrition Services, students who rely on the district for their daily meals will continue to receive them without interruption.”