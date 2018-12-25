DeKalb Sanitation will pick up your discarded Christmas trees — as long as there are no decorations still on them — to be converted into mulch after Dec. 25.



Free pickups will take place between Dec. 26 through Jan. 11. Trees must be 7 feet or less in length and placed at the curb on your scheduled collection day. Trees longer than 7 feet must be cut to the appropriate length for pickup.

Residents can still drop off their trees, especially oversized trees, at the Seminole Road Landfill, 4203 Clevemont Road, Ellenwood, Ga. Call 404-294-2900.