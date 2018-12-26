The Dunwoody mayor and City Council approved a $98,500 contract to TSW, an Atlanta-based planning firm, to conduct a review and rewrite of the Dunwoody Village Overlay zoning regulations. The rewrite comes after significant community input in an online survey and a well-attended community meeting seeking a change to some of the regulations.

The zoning rewrite is expected to begin early next year take nine months to a year to complete. The finished product will include a writing into the city’s zoning code the restrictions and requirements for businesses to be built in the overlay. Many residents and city leaders have said they want to see the area revitalized by getting rid of the vast surface parking space with perhaps a green space for public gathering as well as allowing for more contemporary designs for buildings.

Community Development Director Richard McLeod told the council at the Dec. 10 meeting that TSW was proposing two community meetings as part of the process, but that he and city staff were planning to negotiate for up to six community meetings.

The council at its Dec. 10 meeting also lifted several current restrictions in the overlay as part of zoning amendments, including removing the pre-1900 mid-Atlantic American Colonial style of architecture, commonly called the “Williamsburg” style, from the code to allow for some variation in style while also acknowledging the existing precedent; to increase the maximum parking limitation to five parking spaces per 1,000 square feet for restaurants only; prohibit drive-thrus for all new buildings; and any redevelopment would need to include an open space.