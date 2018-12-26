Georgia’s new governor, Brian Kemp, will give the keynote address at the Buckhead Coalition’s Jan. 30 annual luncheon, an invitation-only event that has become a popular way for political leaders to lay out their agenda to Atlanta’s movers and shakers. It will be one of his first major speeches as governor.

Kemp, a Republican who most recently served as Georgia’s secretary of state, won a close race in November, barely avoiding a runoff with Democrat Stacey Abrams. He will be sworn into office, replacing Gov. Nathan Deal, on Jan. 14.

The 2018 Buckhead Coalition luncheon had a similar political flavor, as new Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave the keynote address as her first major speech after a tough, close election. She spoke on a theme of Atlanta unity, and attendees received a gift of a glass sculpture of a handshake.

The Buckhead Coalition is an invitation-only group of 100 area CEOs and community leaders led by former Mayor Sam Massell.