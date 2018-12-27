The city has scheduled two public input meetings in Buckhead as part of its process for setting new priorities on Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST spending, after unexpected shortfalls have put many transportation projects at risk.

The meetings are scheduled for Jan. 24 and Feb. 28 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Sutton Middle School, 2875 Northside Drive N.W.

The local meetings are part of a citywide series running from late January into early March. In addition, the city is running an online survey for public input through Dec. 31. To take the survey, click here.

The problem is unexpected shortfalls of roughly $410 million in the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST programs. Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail could lose roughly $11.7 million in direct and interconnected funding, according to Livable Buckhead, the group overseeing the project. And the Buckhead Community Improvement Districts says it could lose $12.8 million in direct and indirect funding for three projects: widening Piedmont Road between Peachtree and Lenox roads; turning the Phipps Boulevard/Wieuca Road intersection into a roundabout; and studying improvements for the intersection of Roswell, Piedmont and Habersham roads.

The city is now going through a process of prioritizing projects in both programs to see what continues to get funding and what might be reduced or eliminated.