The state is suspending all construction-related highway lane closures – including those for the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange reconstruction project – for the New Year holiday period of Dec. 30 through the early morning of Jan. 2.

Motorists should still keep alert for emergency closures or long-term closures, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The suspension of construction-related closures will run from 6 a.m. on Dec. 30 through 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.