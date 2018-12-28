Kindergarten students from Dunwoody Springs Elementary in Sandy Springs learned about Hanukkah from students from The Davis Academy, a local private school, during a recent visit.

The schools have been partnering together for several years, giving the students an opportunity to learn from one another and build community, Davis said in a Dec. 20 press release. Throughout the year, students from both schools will visit each other’s campuses for special programming, the release said.

For the first partnership activity of the 2018-2019 school year, Davis Academy students visited Dunwoody Springs Elementary Dec. 4 to share information about Hanukkah with their kindergarten peers. Davis students hosted three Hanukkah-themed activities: edible dreidel making, Hanukkah bingo and a dreidel graphing activity, the release said.

The release said it “was also a chance to learn from each other’s differences and to see firsthand the commonalities shared between them.”