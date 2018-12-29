DeKalb County sanitation pickup — garbage, recyclables and yard trimmings — is being slightly revised for the New Year’s holiday. Check the following dates to know when to put your trash on the curb.



Monday, Dec. 31 – Normal pickup schedule.

Tuesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day observed; no pickup.

Wednesday, Jan. 2 – Residential customers whose garbage is normally collected on Tuesdays will have pickups on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Thursday, Jan. 3 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday will be get service on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Friday, Jan. 4 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday will get service on Friday, Jan. 4.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2, during normal operating hours.

For more information on this schedule and any sanitation-related services, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.