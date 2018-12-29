Heritage Sandy Springs volunteers were recognized with awards at a Dec. 12 ceremony, the nonprofit announced.

“These volunteers were honored for their dedication to the community and their outstanding volunteer contributions to Heritage Sandy Springs,” the organization said in a press release.



“Heritage Sandy Springs would not be where we are today without three decades of committed and caring volunteers,” said Carol Thompson, the executive director in the release.

“Starting with Joey Mason, Garnett Cobb, Dottie Megal, and others who saved the spring site and relocated the Williams-Payne House, volunteers have created, built, and supported Heritage Sandy Springs since 1985,” Thompson said. “Today’s volunteers are equally as dedicated and engaged, filling a variety of roles that allow our nonprofit to offer history, culture, events, and a peaceful green space to our citizens and visitors.”



The 2018 volunteer awards and recipients were:



Youth Volunteer of the Year Award – Riley Oravetz

The recipient of this award is recognized for contributions to the community through volunteer work with events or programs such as the Festival, Concerts, museum programming, membership events, etc.



James Kambourian Landscape Award – Sandy Springs Garden Club

Honors an individual or organization for contributions to the Heritage Green gardens, park landscaping and nature-based programs.



Historic Achievement Award – Mary Killian

Recognizes volunteer work that uses Heritage Sandy Springs’ historic collections to help the community better understand and appreciate local heritage through cataloging collections, archives, and library resources; collections conservation; exhibition development and support; and/or original research.



Historic Preservation Lifetime Achievement Award – Morris Moore

This special award was given to recognize three decades of dedication and hard work to preserve Sandy Springs history for generations to come.



Community Partner Award – Michael Blish, Champion Windows and Home Exteriors of Atlanta

Established in 2005, this award honors business sponsors for their support of the organization through sponsorship, provision of volunteers, equipment, and/or expertise for programs or physical improvements to the site.



Sandy Springs Festival Volunteer Award – Andrea Settles & Elizabeth Kelly

Honors service to the community through volunteer commitment to the Sandy Springs Festival.



Volunteer Of The Year Award – Jeff & Tami Kushner

The recipient is selected based on extraordinary services during the current year.



President’s Award – Shawn Cunniff

This award is given at the discretion of the President of the Board of Trustees for contributions to Heritage Sandy Springs.



Garnett Cobb Outstanding Volunteer Award – Stacey Hader Epstein

A recipient is selected from among all volunteers who have exhibited extraordinary service over the years, not limited to the current year of service.

