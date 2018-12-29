A top planner of the upcoming Super Bowl will speak at a Buckhead Business Association breakfast on Jan. 10.

Amy Patterson is vice president of operations and logistics for Atlanta’s host committee for Super Bowl LIII, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 3. Her duties include overseeing public safety, transportation and crowd management, among other functions.

Buckhead is expect to be busy during the week of the Super Bowl, with hotels hosting many attendees and venues hosting many parties.

The BBA breakfast is scheduled for Jan. 10, 7:30-9 a.m., at Maggiano’s Buckhead, 3368 Peachtree Road. Tickets are $25 for non-members and pre-registration is required. For more information, see buckheadbusiness.org.