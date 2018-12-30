Brookhaven will host its fourth annual MLK Day Dinner and Program at Lynwood Park on Monday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

The event will feature former Lynwood Park resident U.S. Army Brigadier General Richard Dix as keynote speaker, with additional speakers to be announced.

The event is held annually at the historical Lynwood Community Center, once the site of the segregated Lynwood schools, whose students integrated the DeKalb School System in 1968.

“This annual tradition continues to honor the true spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing trailblazers in our community and the historical significance of Lynwood Park, a true treasure in our city,” said District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones, who represents the Lynwood community, in a press release. “We invite the public to join us for an evening that will be both educational and inspirational.”

Tickets for the event are on sale for $10 each, and can be purchased at the Lynwood Community Center, 404-637-0542. The program is appropriate for all ages, and families are encouraged to attend.