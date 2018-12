Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay will give the keynote speech at the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon on Jan. 15.

The event includes the presentation of various awards, including the Buckhead Business of the Year.

The luncheon is scheduled for Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m., at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel, 3391 Peachtree Road. Non-member tickets are $85. For more information, see buckheadbusiness.org.

Reporter Newspapers is a sponsor of the BBA awards.