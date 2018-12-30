Residents who want to give back to the community by either planting trees, visiting seniors or other volunteer activities are invited to participate in Dunwoody’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service set for Jan. 21 at Brook Run Park.

Volunteers will check-in at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, on Jan. 21 where the morning will begin with registration, donuts, coffee, music and giveaways. Volunteers can either stay in Brook Run Park or drive to their selected volunteer location with a goal of concluding activities at 12 p.m.

This year, the city is teaming up with the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and collaborating with the Community Assistance Center (CAC), Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA), the Dunwoody Nature Center, The Daffodil Project and Trees Atlanta to host the third annual Day of Service.

Opportunities include: planting trees, cleaning up a Dunwoody park, daffodil planting, sharing time at local senior living centers, or completing projects at the CAC. Volunteers can also make a donation of non-perishable food items to one of the donation bins on the day of the event at the pavilion at Brook Run Park.

Those wanting to participate are asked to also sign-up at the Parks Registration Portal by clicking https://secure.rec1.com/GA/dunwoody-ga/catalog, signing in or creating an account and choosing your volunteer location.