Sandy Springs has bought another piece of property for its Roswell Road sidewalk project.

The City Council approved at its Dec. 18 meeting a $15,100 purchase at 174 Osner Drive.

The purchase includes 77 square feet of right of way and 1,581 square feet for a temporary construction easement at the property, an office building.

The project is the third phase of sidewalk improvements the city has built out using federal funds from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program.